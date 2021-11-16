Relebogile Mabotja happy to be 'back home' as she returns to 702

Relebogile Mabotja is making her return to 702, nearly two years after leaving the station.

Mabotja was previously the host of Early Breakfast show, that aired weekdays between 4am and 6am.

She will make her return to the station next Monday to host the daytime slot from 1pm to 3pm weekdays.

“I look forward to stepping back behind the 702 microphone and growing with the audience as we walk the talk together. Listeners can look forward to light, irreverent and meaningful conversations. I’m happy to be back home,” Mabotja said.

After leaving 702, Mabotja joined Metro FM morning show in 2019, hosting alongside DJ Fresh.

Following DJ Fresh's abrupt departure, Mabotja moved to the afternoon drive show The Kings Suite with Siphesihle "Sphectacula" Ngwenya and Lebogang "DJ Naves" Naves.

She then left the station last year March.

"We are thrilled to welcome Relebogile back to the station. We know her voice, fearlessness and ability to listen and really connect with our listeners will once again hit the right note with our audience,” said 702 station manager, Mzo Jojwana.