Oliver Mtukudzi's love ballad hits digital platforms

Late singer composed the song four years ago

A song composed four years ago by the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi hits the digital streets today.



The song, titled My Better Half, was recorded by Mtukudzi with fellow Zimbabwean Afro-fusion singer Mbeu. The love ballad is a first release of Mtukudzi since his passing three years ago. My Better Half will be part of the legend's upcoming 68th album Abiangu 2, which means friends in Shona. It's a follow-up to his 2011 album Abiangu...