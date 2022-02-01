Radio presenter Mchunu confronts MultiChoice over usage of his slogan Azikhale on Big Brother Mzansi

Radio presenter and activist Ngizwe Mchunu budged in at the MultiChoice offices on Monday, demanding answers on the usage Azikhale (loosely translated 'make things happen'), a phrase he made popular last year.



Wearing a Zulu traditional outfit, Mchunu arrived at MultiChoice offices unannounced, wanting to meet with the leadership...