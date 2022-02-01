Shoba's defence to grill police expert over disputed cellphone records before the murder

The defence counsel for the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder is expected to cross-examine a police expert who gave evidence which disputed his client's claims that he did not know the alleged unregistered number which he is accused of having used when plotting the hit.

W/O Andries van Tonder returned to the stand on Tuesday to testify on the cellphone records regarding the disputed number in relation to June 4, when Pule was killed.

The court heard that while Shoba had denied knowledge of the unregistered number, it was identified to be always in the same location as his other registered cellphone number after the analysis of data obtained from cellphone network providers.

State prosecutor Faghre Mohammed said he had already spoken to network providers, including Telkom, to come to court and corroborate the evidence.