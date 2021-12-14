Aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ on fourth attempt

Passing the test — better known as the baby bar — means Kardashian can continue her legal studies and will be able to take the full bar exam. She said in 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer through what is known as the Law Office Study Program, in which would-be attorneys train under the supervision of an experienced lawyer or judge.

California is among the handful of states that has such a programme and is the only one with a baby bar.

Pass rate information was not yet available for the October 26 exam that Kardashian took, but only 21% of those who took the exam in June passed — less than half the rate for the state’s most recent regular bar exam.

The State Bar of California on Monday said baby bar results are confidential and it could not confirm Kardashian passed.