Limpopo lawyer arrested for girlfriend’s death
Lovers’ tiff ends in tragedy
A 32-year-old lawyer is facing a murder charge after he allegedly knocked down his girlfriend, killing her, apparently after a heated argument.
Tumi Seshoene, 23, from Lesedi Park in Seshego, Limpopo, died on Wednesday and her lawyer boyfriend was arrested...
