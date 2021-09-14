IN PICS | Here are the best & worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Met Gala
The wait is over, the Met Gala has officially taken up space in the times of the coronavirus and we couldn’t be more thrilled.
Known as the “biggest night in fashion”, this annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s (Met) Costume Institute in New York normally takes place on the first Monday in May. However, it was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and delayed for the same reason in 2021.
As always, the stellar array of A-list guests were briefed to dress to match the theme of the Costume Institute’s major exhibition for the year. This time it was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.
As a result, Monday’s event saw many interpretations of American freedom, some a little more literal than others. As to be expected there was an awful lot of red, white and blue, stars and denim, but it’s always the greats that take the theme and flip it on its head — if they even stick to it at all.
From the bizarre to the beautiful, here’s our pick of the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Met Gala:
BEST DRESSED
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
There's always something a little ridiculous about celeb's Met Gala wardrobe choices. It’s the one place costumery and fashion go hand in hand and no-one knows that better than Kim Kardashian West.
It's important to know that the total ‘blackout’ look Kardashian West donned on Monday night was the latest in a number of similar looks the reality TV star has worn over the past couple of weeks:
Her choice of outfit for the Met Gala may not be the most glamorous but there is something to be said about her consistency in storytelling through fashion.
As to what that specific story is, however, Kardashian West has left fans guessing. Some speculate it might be a sartorial commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement. Others thought it might be a reference to her estranged husband Kanye West’s latest release, Donda, as she wore similar garb to the listening party for this album.
Whether we'll ever know the full story behind it or not, it’s unique and interesting and we thank the star for bringing something different to the Met Gala carpet.
SIENNA MILLER
Outfits that paid tribute to the golden age of Hollywood were one of the more popular choices for Met Gala guests this year including actress Sienna Miller.
While her sparkling gown certainly fits the old-school starlet theme, there's something quite rock 'n roll about her styling. It's as if she rolled out of bed in the 1950s but teleported to the present to have her hair and makeup done.
This look is the antithesis of stuffy and a fresh take on Hollywood glam showing why Miller is a fashion trailblazer.
NORMANI
TheWild Side singer exuded opulence in a chartreuse Valentino ball gown.
This look may not be exactly what one thinks of when it comes to this year’s “In America” theme, but perhaps the dress’s extravagance speaks to the country’s stereotypical “bigger is better” culture?
Whatever Normani’s reason for picking it, we cannot deny the beauty of such a ball gown and — to use some American slang — she really knocked it out the park when it came to styling.
Her matching eye shadow is every bit as powerful as the dress and keeps the look young and fresh. While opting for pops of turquoise in her jewels stopped them from being “too serious”, which would have put a dampener on the overall look.
WORST DRESSED
RIHANNA
While we adore Rihanna, we don’t know whether we like or dislike her Met Gala look. One thing’s for sure, we certainly don’t love it.
The singer’s all-black outfit felt somewhat jaded as there were all-encompassing capes on every second attendee.
We were hoping this might be the first look of many and that she’d pull a Lady Gaga circa 2019 and slowly but surely shed layers as she walked up the stairs. But no, sadly this was all there was resulting in a rather disenchanting fashion moment.
The diamond headpiece half-hidden under her beanie and sparkling choker definitely helped, but we wish there was a little more bedazzlement everywhere because right now it looks as if Rihanna climbed into a sleeping bag and passed out in last night's outfit — especially when pictured with “duvet-clad” rapper ASAP Rocky.
GIGI HADID
As we’ve said, the ridiculous is to be expected on the Met Gala carpet. Case in point? Model Gigi Hadid looks like a Russian spy in a poor man’s version of a Bond film.
We love the red hair on Hadid but can’t get our heads around her choice of vampy hairstyle complete with jewelled hair clip (ala Claire’s 2011) and that awful blue eye shadow.
This cartoonish look is more gimmick than fashion and if not for the leather gloves, that dress would be totally insignificant — even with the gloves it seems outdated and staged.
Let this be a lesson in how styling can make or break an outfit.
CAMILA CABELLO
Who would have thought that our worst dressed list wouldn’t feature one of the many social media influencers who were invited to the Met Gala this year? (A fact that had serious fashionistas fuming.)
Instead we have Señorita singer Camilla Cabello looking like an influencer on her way to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.
Monotone fashion has been in style for years, it’s sleek chicness works in many settings, and it takes a lot to make it look kitsch — as is the case here.
Instead of going full steam ahead and adding tonnes of thick silver jewellery and perhaps even a matching lipstick and headpiece, the star's stylist thought this outfit’s silhouette was stylish enough to stand-alone. Well, sadly it’s not. It’s a first-year fashion student’s take on red carpet fashion and definitely not good enough for the Met Gala.
