IN PICS | Here are the best & worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Met Gala

The wait is over, the Met Gala has officially taken up space in the times of the coronavirus and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Known as the “biggest night in fashion”, this annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s (Met) Costume Institute in New York normally takes place on the first Monday in May. However, it was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and delayed for the same reason in 2021.

As always, the stellar array of A-list guests were briefed to dress to match the theme of the Costume Institute’s major exhibition for the year. This time it was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

As a result, Monday’s event saw many interpretations of American freedom, some a little more literal than others. As to be expected there was an awful lot of red, white and blue, stars and denim, but it’s always the greats that take the theme and flip it on its head — if they even stick to it at all.

From the bizarre to the beautiful, here’s our pick of the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Met Gala: