SPOTLIGHT | New in cinemas; African comedy on Netflix; and win 'Paw Patrol' merchandise
This week we focus on Hugh Jackman in the new movie Reminiscence and share an interview with his co-star Rebecca Ferguson, while Paw Patrol's awesome voice cast and African comedy Quam’s Money are also highlighted
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on YouTube.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need
In this week’s episode we take a closer look at Hugh Jackman in the new movie release Reminiscence — in which he portrays scientist Nick Bannister who has discovered a way to relive your past. Using technology to find his lost lover, Jackman's role is anchored by two strong female characters played by Rebecca Ferguson and Thandi Newton.
The film's suspenseful twists and turns promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. We include an interview with Rebecca Ferguson as she speaks about her role and what it was like working with Hugh Jackman.
Spotlight also features the adorable family movie release, Paw Patrol, featuring a voice cast that includes Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin and Kim Kardashian. The mayor of Adventure City is the villain of the movie and when he starts wreaking havoc, our cute little pups save the day. This is a great option for fans of all ages.
For the couch lovers there is a great West African movie release, Quam’s Money, on Netflix. In true Nollywood style it is filled with dramatic comedy and plot twists that centre on inheritance scams, revenge and more. Quam’s Money is one of the offerings from the West African Film Fund investment, which nurtures and develops African film makers and storytelling.
Win a Paw Patrol movie merchandise hamper
We are offering viewers a chance to win one of three Paw Patrol movie merchandise hampers.
To enter the draw, SMS the keyword SPOTLIGHT and your answer to 41742 before 12pm on August 25.
SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.
Question: Which actress voices the adorable Liberty in Paw Patrol?
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses.