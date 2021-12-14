GBV suspect released on warning to appear in court for 2018 offence

A man accused of assaulting a woman who criticised police on social media for releasing him on a warning will appear at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with another case.

“The suspect has been arrested for the 2018 case of assault GBH that was opened in Pretoria West in 2018. This is one of the cases that the complainant mentioned on the video clip,” said Brig Brenda Muridili, Gauteng police spokesperson.

In a series of videos posted on social media, the woman, whose eye is clearly bruised, explains how she had opened a case of assault at the Silverton police station in Pretoria on Sunday.

She alleged she had opened multiple cases against the man she described as “making her life a living hell”.