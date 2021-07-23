S Mag

The most surprising celebrity couples of 2021 so far

By Masego Seemela - 23 July 2021 - 12:02
Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are now traditionally married.
Image: Mog Communications

Although the year is just seven months in, we have had many surprising celebrity couples pop up and declare that they are an item.

From romances that turned serious to dating situations that brought drama, fans have been shocked by some of these relationships.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie

While it all started in the Instagram DMs, Musa and Liesl officially made themselves known as an item last month when the child star-turned-doctor put a ring on the former Miss SA's finger and asked for her hand in marriage.

Since then, the couple has been sharing loved up pictures all over social media and we can’t help but admire their new flame.
 

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga

When rumours first started swirling in March that media personality Khanyi Mbau was dating a Zimbabwean businessman, Kudzai Mushonga, who is believed to being a “fugitive”-- everyone was shocked at how “drama-filled” their romance was.

From Porsches and Lamborghini convoys to chopper rides to a romantic destination, Khanyi and her new man have had people talking on social media about their relationship.   



Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

After weeks of speculation, rumoured new couple, actress Natasha Thahane and professional footballer Thembinkosi Lorch, made their romance official after Twitter "detectives" figured out that they were in Zanzibar together last month.

The couple soon became a trending topic on social media, with Natasha sharing a sweet video on Lorch's birthday revealing sweet moments the pair have shared. 

Kanye West and Irina Shayk  

Image: People.com

American rapper and billionaire Kanye West surprised everyone when rumours surfaced that he was dating Russian model and actress Irina Shayk.

Last month, the A-list duo was spotted in Provence, France, celebrating the rapper’s 44th birthday.

Although Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian has yet to be finalised, a source revealed to In Touch in early June that “they’ve been friends for years and recently got even closer." The couple is exploring their love for each other to see "where it goes". 

3 times Rihanna and A$AP Rocky served serious #couplegoals

The American singer and her man A$AP Rocky have been longtime friends before they started dating.
1 week ago

Cardi B, Dr Musa & Natasha Thahane: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

A roundup of three things from the weekend.
3 weeks ago

New couple alert as Thembinkosi Lorch seemingly admits to dating Natasha Thahane

Ncaaw! The football player chooses the actress "week in and week out".
3 weeks ago

IN PICTURES | Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, we go down memory lane with pictures of the couple.
1 month ago

IN PICTURES| Siya and Rachel Kolisi push couple goals at weekend getaway with Minnie Dlamini-Jones and hubby

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and husband Quinton met up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel for an epic weekend away.
1 month ago

