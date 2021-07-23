The most surprising celebrity couples of 2021 so far
Although the year is just seven months in, we have had many surprising celebrity couples pop up and declare that they are an item.
From romances that turned serious to dating situations that brought drama, fans have been shocked by some of these relationships.
Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie
While it all started in the Instagram DMs, Musa and Liesl officially made themselves known as an item last month when the child star-turned-doctor put a ring on the former Miss SA's finger and asked for her hand in marriage.
Since then, the couple has been sharing loved up pictures all over social media and we can’t help but admire their new flame.
Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga
When rumours first started swirling in March that media personality Khanyi Mbau was dating a Zimbabwean businessman, Kudzai Mushonga, who is believed to being a “fugitive”-- everyone was shocked at how “drama-filled” their romance was.
From Porsches and Lamborghini convoys to chopper rides to a romantic destination, Khanyi and her new man have had people talking on social media about their relationship.
Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch
After weeks of speculation, rumoured new couple, actress Natasha Thahane and professional footballer Thembinkosi Lorch, made their romance official after Twitter "detectives" figured out that they were in Zanzibar together last month.
The couple soon became a trending topic on social media, with Natasha sharing a sweet video on Lorch's birthday revealing sweet moments the pair have shared.
T
Kanye West and Irina Shayk
American rapper and billionaire Kanye West surprised everyone when rumours surfaced that he was dating Russian model and actress Irina Shayk.
Last month, the A-list duo was spotted in Provence, France, celebrating the rapper’s 44th birthday.
Although Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian has yet to be finalised, a source revealed to In Touch in early June that “they’ve been friends for years and recently got even closer." The couple is exploring their love for each other to see "where it goes".