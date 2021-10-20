Entertainment

Kanye West now officially ‘Ye’ after judge approves name change

By Lisa Richwine - 20 October 2021 - 13:23
Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye. File photo.
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye.

The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name, with no middle or last name. Los Angeles superior court judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

“Ye” also was the name of the singer’s 2018 album. He told a radio host that year he believed ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, where it means “you”.

Representatives for the entertainer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The musician recently released his 10th studio album, Donda, named after his late mother Donda West. He has been married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West for about seven years. The pair are in the process of getting divorced, though they remain friendly and have recently been spotted together in public.

Reuters

