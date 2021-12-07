Tributes pour in for arts luminary and ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza

uMkhonto we Sizwe veteran Mavuso Msimang has paid tribute to late arts luminary and ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza, describing her as a great poet who spread messages of hope and resilience during apartheid.

“She was very strong on women’s issues you could swear that she was a feminist. Lindi loved art and collected a lot of it all over the world. I met a number of people through her. She was a loving person who was loved by people. Since her passing, I have received messages of condolences from all over the world, especially Sweden.”

Mabuza died on Monday afternoon at the age of 83, the family statement said. The Struggle icon is survived by her daughter and grandchildren.

Born in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, Mabuza worked as an ambassador for SA in different countries including Malaysia and Germany. The established poet published five volumes of poetry, short stories and a children’s book.

One of her poems, To Quincy, was published in Feminist Studies in 1995. She was also a co-editor of Oliver Tambo Remembered.

Mabuza cut her successful academic career short and joined ANC in 1975 where she became a journalist for Radio Freedom, which was based in Lusaka, Zambia.