Hope springs eternal for hustling Mbhele
The actress, who appears in Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic, is in awe every day because she has finally launched her film and TV career in style
Actor and radio presenter Hope Mbhele is really living her dream and 2021 will go down as a year that changed her life completely.
Mbhele, who appears in Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic, is in awe every day because she has finally launched her film and TV career in style. The 25-year-old has been auditioning for a while without getting any acting gigs. Her perseverance paid off this year...
