Andile Yenana treats fans to big band sound on new album
The album is titled One Night at the Market Theatre, featuring Azanian Dreaming Big Band
A Switzerland tour by jazz maestro Andile Yenana in 2017 was so mind-blowing for him that it inspired him to release an album – 16 years after his last release.
Yenana and his band spent two weeks in Switzerland and the music that he performed during the 2017 tour in that country touched something in him. He returned to Switzerland the following year, before taking a decision to have a live recording at the Market Theatre in Newtown last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.