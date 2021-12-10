Andile Yenana treats fans to big band sound on new album

The album is titled One Night at the Market Theatre, featuring Azanian Dreaming Big Band

A Switzerland tour by jazz maestro Andile Yenana in 2017 was so mind-blowing for him that it inspired him to release an album – 16 years after his last release.



Yenana and his band spent two weeks in Switzerland and the music that he performed during the 2017 tour in that country touched something in him. He returned to Switzerland the following year, before taking a decision to have a live recording at the Market Theatre in Newtown last year...