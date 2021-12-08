Event organisers fear stricter restrictions as Covid-19 numbers rise

With the growing infections, event organisers are worried that President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce stricter restrictions in his next national address

Event organisers are already feeling the pressure of the possibility of cancelling events because of the rapid spike in the daily number of Covid-19 infections.



With the growing infections, event organisers are worried that President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce stricter restrictions in his next national address, which could compromise their events...