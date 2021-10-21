Mpungose sells maskandi to the world in Dubai

Other South Africans who are part of the expo are Thando Thabethe, Papi Moloi, Mi Casa, Sho Madjozi, Mzansi Youth Choir, and Drakensburg Boys Choir

SA traditional music has claimed its place in one of the world's biggest expos held in Dubai.



Represented by maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose, famously known as Indlamlenze, the singer is among the SA delegation which attended the Dubai World Expo 2021 that attracted 190 nations...