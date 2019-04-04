Khuzani launches own fragrance
Fans of Khuzani Mpungose can now smell like him.
After pulling off the sold-out Gcwalisa iMabhida event in Durban, the scent of success lingers on the maskandi star.
He has launched an ice-blue fragrance with a guitar design named Khuzani Inkosi kaMaskandi.
The perfume makes Mpungose the first maskandi star to launch his own cosmetic product.
Mpungose said he did not have a specific target market but rather catered for all women and men who can afford it.
The perfume will be produced in collaboration with LiquidDope Fragrances, a black-owned company based in Boksburg on the East Rand.
"I am excited about the launch of my perfume. I came up with it because I know young people like to dress up. I know dressing up goes with smelling good. It will be sold in shops but we're still busy with negotiations," he said.
Mpungose said he started working on the product quietly last year. He said he gave the creators a specific brief.
He said he told the creators that he wanted something of high quality "but not too strong scent and that it must smell expensive but be affordable, especially for black people."
Founder of LiquidDope Fragrances, Sihle Sibeko, said he chose to work with Mpungose because of his business acumen and huge following - of about 350,000.
"We like how he conducts himself... Khuzani has a huge following and the announcement of the perfume has received an amazing response."