Khuzani launches own fragrance

Fans of Khuzani Mpungose can now smell like him.

After pulling off the sold-out Gcwalisa iMabhida event in Durban, the scent of success lingers on the maskandi star.

He has launched an ice-blue fragrance with a guitar design named Khuzani Inkosi kaMaskandi.

The perfume makes Mpungose the first maskandi star to launch his own cosmetic product.

Mpungose said he did not have a specific target market but rather catered for all women and men who can afford it.

The perfume will be produced in collaboration with LiquidDope Fragrances, a black-owned company based in Boksburg on the East Rand.