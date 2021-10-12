Music icon Rathebe biography on the cards

Mam Dolly one of the 1950s divas

The University of Pretoria (UP) is doing research about the life and career of music icon Dolly Rathebe which will be turned into a biography.



Dr Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang, who is part of the artist in residency fellowship programme at UP, said the project was inspired by a paper that she did on the divas of 1950s early this year which included Rathebe, Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka, Letta Mbulu and Abigail Kubeka. ..