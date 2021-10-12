Music icon Rathebe biography on the cards
Mam Dolly one of the 1950s divas
The University of Pretoria (UP) is doing research about the life and career of music icon Dolly Rathebe which will be turned into a biography.
Dr Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang, who is part of the artist in residency fellowship programme at UP, said the project was inspired by a paper that she did on the divas of 1950s early this year which included Rathebe, Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka, Letta Mbulu and Abigail Kubeka. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.