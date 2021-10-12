State lines up formidable witness list in Julies case

Top cops to testify against accused officers

A total of 67 witnesses – including police officers, magistrates and forensic pathologists – are expected to testify in the state’s case against three suspended cops on trial for Nathaniel Julies's murder.



The state has lined up high-ranking police officials, including a brigadier and lieutenant-colonels as witnesses in the case against Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Scorpion Ndyalvane and Sergeant Forster Netshiongolo...