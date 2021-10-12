State lines up formidable witness list in Julies case
Top cops to testify against accused officers
A total of 67 witnesses – including police officers, magistrates and forensic pathologists – are expected to testify in the state’s case against three suspended cops on trial for Nathaniel Julies's murder.
The state has lined up high-ranking police officials, including a brigadier and lieutenant-colonels as witnesses in the case against Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Scorpion Ndyalvane and Sergeant Forster Netshiongolo...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.