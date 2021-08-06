Doccie on SA women of song to screen in Canada

Titled Legends of Madiba “in their own words”, it features Klaasen, Rathebe, Masuka and Mgcina who have all since passed away

A film about the life and times of SA music legends Thandi Klaasen, Dolly Rathebe, Dorothy Masuka, and Sophie Mgcina will be screened in Canada on Monday to commemorate Women's Day.



The film also features singer and actress Abigail Kubeka and Klaasen's daughter Lorraine Klaasen...