Nokwe revives art therapy for children

Amajika project teaches drama, dance, music and poetry

Artist, actor and social activist Tu Nokwe has opened her home in Belgravia, Johannesburg, and turned it into a community centre where kids learn dance, music, poetry and drama for free. This is all part of her project, the Amajika Youth and Children Performing Arts.



Nokwe founded the project in 1976 while she was still in high school and it has grown over the years, producing many performers including Imbewu actor Leleti Khumalo. The project, which has been put on hold many times due to Nokwe’s demanding career, has been restarted to assist young people...