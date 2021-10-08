Masheane’s play explores and celebrates Charlotte Maxeke’s life

Playwright defined the iconic political activist, who was born in Botlokwa, Ga-Ramokgopa in Limpopo, as a dreamer and driven woman

Poet, actress and multi-award-winning playwright Napo Masheane has written a stage play that explores the life and times of iconic political activist Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke.



Titled Tsogo – The Rise of Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke, the premiere of the new biographical play coincides with Maxeke’s death on October 16 1939...