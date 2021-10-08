Entertainment

Masheane’s play explores and celebrates Charlotte Maxeke’s life

Playwright defined the iconic political activist, who was born in Botlokwa, Ga-Ramokgopa in Limpopo, as a dreamer and driven woman

08 October 2021 - 11:59

Poet, actress and multi-award-winning playwright Napo Masheane has written a stage play that explores the life and times of iconic political activist Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke.

Titled Tsogo – The Rise of Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke, the premiere of the new biographical play coincides with Maxeke’s death on October 16 1939...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling