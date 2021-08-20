Atlang lays herself bare in soapie dream

Actor makes debut on Muvhango

Muvhango’s new starlet Angela Atlang is proof that a dream delayed is not a dream denied. The 26-year-old actor made her debut on Monday as stripper Itseng Motsamai — James Motsamai’s (Dingaan Mokebe KaKhumalo) estranged sister. Atlang shares why she has been waiting since 2018 to join the show.



How does it feel to join Muvhango?..