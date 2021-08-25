‘We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant’ — Millicent Mashile​ on her miracle baby

Lifestyle influencer Millicent Mashile has revealed she is expanding her family after she posted images from her baby gender reveal celebration.

Millicent and her husband Pontsho Mashile are expecting a daugther. The couple hosted an intimate gender reveal party in early July with Millicent’s twin sister, Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki, and her family to celebrate the big news.

“We wanted it to be intimate because we have a big family. It turned out to be so beautiful, and I think it was a good choice my sister made,” Millicent told TshisaLIVE.

“I’m really excited. This is something she really wanted for the longest time, for so many years. Her twins are turning 11 so it’s been quite a while. It feels like a miracle baby,” said Innocent .