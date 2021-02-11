Skeem Sam star worried new reality show might harm her family life
Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki fearful of negative vibe on Pastors' Wives
Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki is fearful of being judged and possibly crucified by society when her new reality show, Pastors’ Wives, premieres next week.
The 33-year-old leading lady, famous for playing Sthoko on the SABC 1 soapie, says being a pastor’s wife and young celebrity preacher with liberal views comes with some challenges. The Mamelodi-born star will be putting her private life on full display when she invites cameras into her home with husband Phindulo and two daughters.
“I’m extremely worried about how people from our church are going to receive this,” Sadiki said. “I know my Christian people. I know that every week we are going to be crucified.
“Being an actor is a lot for many of them and people don’t expect you to have a normal life. There are curiosities like, 'are you sitting at home the entire day praying for us?' But we have lives and that’s not going to sit well with people.”
Pastors’ Wives will be on the line-up when DStv’s new lifestyle channel Honey launches across Africa next Monday. Sadiki will be joined by other pastors’ wives from around the continent in the show produced by Sonia Mbele.
“We all have perceptions of what pastors' wives are, what they do and what they get up to. People think that we are holier than thou but we are human just like everyone,” Sadiki said.
“You can tell in the conversations that you have with people that they think you sit in a room all day and pray. But there is a side you don’t usually show because there is pressure to lead by example. So that space that people don’t see ... it’s going to be out there.”
Sadiki’s journey as a preacher started at the age of 19.
“It’s hard being a young preacher because people never want to listen to you. It’s all about experience.
“People will rather have a sinner that is old with a potbelly speak the gospel than have a young, pretty girl that presumably knows nothing about life.
“I have been a pastor’s wife for seven years and people still look down at me. There is also that aspect that I’m throwing away my life. There are so many challenges but you have to know that God called you for a certain audience and those that have an ear for your ministry ... they will listen.”
Sadiki has been married to Phindulo for 10 years. He started his own church seven years ago. She admits that it was hard for her husband to have cameras around.
“My husband is private and it was uncomfortable for him to have cameras around him.”
Many will be surprised to learn when they tune into the show that Sadiki is an identical twin. Her sister Millicent Mashile is a presenter on One Gospel.
“A lot of the things she does on TV, people assume that it’s me. It’s confusing to a lot of people,” Sadiki said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.