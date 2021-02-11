Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki fearful of negative vibe on Pastors' Wives

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki is fearful of being judged and possibly crucified by society when her new reality show, Pastors’ Wives, premieres next week.

The 33-year-old leading lady, famous for playing Sthoko on the SABC 1 soapie, says being a pastor’s wife and young celebrity preacher with liberal views comes with some challenges. The Mamelodi-born star will be putting her private life on full display when she invites cameras into her home with husband Phindulo and two daughters.

“I’m extremely worried about how people from our church are going to receive this,” Sadiki said. “I know my Christian people. I know that every week we are going to be crucified.

“Being an actor is a lot for many of them and people don’t expect you to have a normal life. There are curiosities like, 'are you sitting at home the entire day praying for us?' But we have lives and that’s not going to sit well with people.”

Pastors’ Wives will be on the line-up when DStv’s new lifestyle channel Honey launches across Africa next Monday. Sadiki will be joined by other pastors’ wives from around the continent in the show produced by Sonia Mbele.

“We all have perceptions of what pastors' wives are, what they do and what they get up to. People think that we are holier than thou but we are human just like everyone,” Sadiki said.