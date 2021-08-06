S Mag

Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family give update on her health

06 August 2021 - 09:24
Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family has shared her recovery journey as she battles with Covid-19.
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's family has shared her recovery journey as she battles with Covid-19.
Image: supplied

The Mdoda family has thanked SA for the outpouring of love and support after Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo's announcement that she was ill in hospital.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the Mdoda family confirmed Thembisa's diagnosis, saying that she tested positive for Covid-19 and that her hospitalisation followed as a result of the actress having also had an allergic reaction.

“The Mdoda family would like to thank all of you for all the calls and messages concerning our beloved daughter Thembisa Nxumalo (Nee Mdoda) after a tweet regarding her health.”

Thembisa is at the Sandton Mediclinic.

“She is indeed hospitalised and receiving the best medical care at the Sandton Mediclinic. She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy. We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care.”

The family has assured the nation that Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and believe she will be discharged in a couple of days.

“Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and will be released in the next few days. The family is grateful for your love and support during this time, it truly doesn’t go unnoticed. You will be hearing from Thembisa very soon. Once again, thank you and may you extend this grace to all other families in need,” read the statement.

The statement follows after Thembisa's fans were left panicked by her post on Instagram Stories saying she was fighting for her life in hospital.

5 times Shona Ferguson shared inspirational messages

The television and film industry giant will always be an inspiration.
S Mag
2 days ago

Shona Ferguson to be buried in private ceremony

The Ferguson family has revealed that Shona's funeral will be a private ceremony attended by family members only.
S Mag
2 days ago

How safe is it to exercise after getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

We asked the experts.
S Mag
1 week ago

WATCH | Lesego "Les Da Chef" Semenya’s family say last goodbye

Les Da Chef was taken to his final resting place on Friday.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Jub Jub explains his weight loss is due to Covid-19 struggle

Jub Jub asked his fans to refrain from reckless behaviour and do their best to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting