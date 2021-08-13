SA a glass half full, let's be proud

President Cyril Ramaphosa testified for the second and last day at the commission of inquiry probing allegations of state capture, thereby bringing to a conclusion one aspect of the hearings. The commission will now go off the public radar and will be back in the news when it returns to make its findings and recommendations.



The jury is largely still out on how Ramaphosa fared in his two days of testimony before the commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. It was a second appearance for Ramaphosa, who first appeared before Zondo in his capacity as president of the ANC...