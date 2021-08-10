What’s new on Showmax in August 2021

There's plenty to keep you entertained on Showmax this month. If you subscribe to Showmax Pro or Showmax Pro Mobile before the end of August, you’ll get two months for the price of one.

Kaley Cuoco will charm you in The Flight Attendant, while fans of A Discovery of Witches will be doing some Olympic binge-watching themselves. Then there are the latest seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, plus the horror smash-hit Midsommar to keep you on the edge of your seat.

HIGHLIGHTS

Devilsdorp