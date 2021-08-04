Simphiwe Ngema on the person she has become since the passing of her husband Dumi Masilela

In commemoration of her late husband’s third death anniversary, actress Simphiwe Ngema has reflected on how far she’s come since the fateful day she lost the love of her life.

Masilela died in 2017 on August 3 following an attempted hijacking in Tembisa. He played the role of a street kid, Sifiso Ngema, on e.TV's soapie Rythym City.

While at the time she felt she might never see the light in all the darkness, Ngema has since opened up about how grateful she is to have conquered many battles as a young widow.

To prove that "time does heal all wounds", the actress chose to celebrate herself on the day of her husband's passing by sharing a self-love type of post where she appreciated all the hard times she faced that moulded her into the person she is today.

“I appreciate your smile because I know how many times you’ve cried. Today, I choose to celebrate you for living your truth. For being gentle and soft. For believing in love no matter how many times it broke your heart. Let the sun shine on your face,” she wrote in her heartfelt post.