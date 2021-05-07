Veteran actress says nomination validates her role

Safta-nominated Shoki Mmola proud to put Khelobedu on the spotlight

“In my whole career I never thought I’d be upstaged by a wig,” Skeem Saam actor Shoki Mmola jokes about her character Celia Kunutu’s questionable pixie hairdo.



The matronly hairstyle, regarded by many viewers as a faux pas, has even been turned into a meme on the internet. For instance, when some people are seeing flames in their lives they often tweet: “Bophelo ke wig ya Celia Kunutu [Life is tough like Celia Kunutu’s wig]”...