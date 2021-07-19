Former Rhythm City actress Mmatema Gavu bags new role

Although SA’s much-loved soapie, Rhythm City, came to a sad end this past Friday, one thing that didn’t come to a halt is songstress-turned-actress Mmatema Gavu’s budding acting career.

While some of the soapie’s favourite actors may no longer be seen on screen any time soon, Gavu has shared some good news that she has bagged herself another role.

The gospel singer, who portrayed the role of Violet on Rhythm City, shared an Instagram post where she announced that she was a part of a new production that will be airing on Showmax.

She also shared a short behind-the-scenes clip of the production she’s currently working on, and veteran TV presenter and actor Nimrod Nkosi can be spotted on set.

Many of her fans have congratulated the singer on her new role and can't wait to see her back on their screens again.