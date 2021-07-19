S Mag

Former Rhythm City actress Mmatema Gavu bags new role

By Masego Seemela - 19 July 2021 - 13:21
Mmatema Gavu is excited by her new role.
Mmatema Moremi Mmatema Gavu is excited by her new role.
Image: Supplied

Although SA’s much-loved soapie, Rhythm City, came to a sad end this past Friday, one thing that didn’t come to a halt is songstress-turned-actress Mmatema Gavu’s budding acting career.

While some of the soapie’s favourite actors may no longer be seen on screen any time soon, Gavu has shared some good news that she has bagged herself another role.

The gospel singer, who portrayed the role of Violet on Rhythm City, shared an Instagram post where she announced that she was a part of a new production that will be airing on Showmax. 

She also shared a short behind-the-scenes clip of the production she’s currently working on, and veteran TV presenter and actor Nimrod Nkosi can be spotted on set.

Many of her fans have congratulated the singer on her new role and can't wait to see her back on their screens again.  

‘I am working on my own record label’: Nadia Nakai on parting ways with Family Tree

The rapper reflects on telling label boss Cassper Nyovest.
S Mag
3 days ago

'Blood & Water' star Thabang Molaba's island getaway

The actor shared snaps from his time at the Maldives.
S Mag
3 days ago

Jada Pinkett-Smith on shaving her head due to hair loss

The star revealed the radiant new look on her Instagram page.
S Mag
3 days ago

WATCH | Inside Thuso Mbedu’s 30th birthday

The actress made sure she entered her new chapter in style.
S Mag
4 days ago

‘My parents are not allowed to buy food because they are black’: Minnie Dlamini on looting incidents

The TV personality is heartbroken by all that’s happening in the country.
S Mag
4 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?