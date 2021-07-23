Young population will play key role in future growth of SA housing market

New residential developments are set to keep the sector thriving via modern models

Only 35% of SA’s population live in formal housing structures; the remaining 65% live in informal dwellings and structures. For the vast majority of South Africans, their living experience during the 2020/2021 lockdown, has brought into focus the need for better housing and home ownership in SA.



It is widely understood that the future growth of SA’s housing market can only come from new residential developments either in the form of conversion of commercial property into residential dwellings or residential developments built from scratch...