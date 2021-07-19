Mnisi explores her Skeem Saam character Mantuli's other side
Actor didn't think her role would grow to become this big
TV actor Dieketseng Mnisi did not approve at first when Skeem Saam writers wanted to explore the character of Mantuli Seakamela by portraying her as a cheating woman.
Mnisi plays the character in the popular SABC 1 drama series. As someone who has always been against cheating even among her friends, it was a daunting task for her to portray the character. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.