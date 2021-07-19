SA men, master your look with BIC Flex and you could win great prizes
Local media personalities share their tips on how to look your best — and there are R2,000 vouchers up for grabs
There’s so much that goes into your “look”. It’s the way you style your hair and your facial hair, your choice of clothing and how you wear it, the accessories that you add, your physique, and the way that you carry yourself. It’s the expression on your face, which is largely determined by your emotional state. It’s your personal identity — brand YOU — and it’s so important in a world where image has become everything.
BIC is working with a number of local media personalities to help men “Master their Look” — and they could win their share of R100,000 in prizes in the process.
“BIC Flex is not only about providing the very best in shaving technology at affordable prices. We’re dedicated to helping men step out as their most confident selves, and our #MasterYourLook campaign helps us do that,” says Patrick Bukasa, senior brand manager of shavers at BIC Southern Africa.
We tend to look to others in mastering our look and evolving it over time. Here, some of SA’s leading men sharing their thoughts:
- Style icon Menzi Ncunu: “It all starts with grooming, then you can take on anything.”
- Expresso TV presenter Graeme Richards: “It is important to take care of your mind as well as your body. When you feel good inside, it reflects on the outside too. I have been fortunate enough to stimulate my mind by finding joy in the things that make me happy and being open to doing new things like working out, and working on changing up my own style.”
- Skeem Saam actor Austin Mothapo: “Colours must communicate and align with the seasons — know how to play with them. Remember to keep it simple and don’t try too hard and add too many layers.”
- Expresso TV presenter Thabiso Makhubela: “Getting the basics right, looking after your skin and getting a haircut adds so much to mastering and elevating your look. When you trim your facial hair here and there and you do neaten it up, it says a lot about that you not only care about your appearance but that you actually are also doing it for yourself. Grooming is about how you want to make yourself feel first and it translates into how people receive you.”
- The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana: “Always shave in the direction that your hair naturally grows.”
BIC’s #MasterYourLook campaign is aimed at forging conversations among men to create a supportive network that is not only about their outer appearance, but also about advice on navigating day-to-day life.
How to enter
Until August 1 2021, consumers are encouraged to share how they master their own looks on BIC’s Facebook page to win one of 50 vouchers up for grabs from Takealot, Superbalist and Sorbet Man, each worth R2,000.
You can also join the #MasterYourLook conversation and visit the BIC Flex website for more information on how to enter.
This article was paid for by BIC.