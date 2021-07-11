No peace in Jerusalema as Open Mic fires back at Nomcebo over royalties

Record label boss Lionel Jamela has responded to claims by singer Nomcebo Zikode that she has “not been paid a cent’” for her contribution to Master KG’s smash hit, Jerusalema.



Both Zikode and Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, are signed to Jamela’s record stable, Open Mic...