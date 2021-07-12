South African artists given space to flourish in Paris

The Bonne Espérance Gallery exhibits established and emerging artists from SA and neighbouring countries in the centre of Paris. Mo Laudi, a celebrated multidisciplinary artist from Polokwane, is curating their latest exhibition, Salon Globalisto.

As much as it is an exhibition giving a new voice and a new platform to polymorphous SA artists, it is also a movement, a physical manifestation of Mo Laudi’s Globalisto ideology and a dive into SA history.

Salon Globalisto creates a community of Africans away from home, a space for blackness, for art, for revolutionary thought and a platform for the voiceless.

Historical icons such as photographer George Hallett and musician and painter Gerard Sekoto are elevated to the respect and popularity that they deserved in their lifetimes. Questions relating to race, postapartheid transnationalism, diaspora and society are explored by the accumulated community of artists, all accomplished in their own right but painting a new narrative as a group.

Salon Globalisto is an invitation into a close-knit community of fifteen artists, where paintings, sculptures, soundscapes, photography and more discover the intimacy of identity, society and being African in a Western world.

Mbali Dhlamini, Kendell Geers, George Hallett, Rodan Kane Hart, Porky Hefer, Thonton Kabeya, Khehla Chepape Makgato, Chris Saunders, Sekoto, Penny Siopis, Claudia Tennant, Sammy Valhalla, Nontsikelelo Veleko and Lulama Wolf contribute to Salon Globalisto.

Mo Laudi’s sound installations are what he refers to as “the journey of African music”. Transforming sets, beats and genres are interspersed with the examination of history and power. Sound layering and experimentation allows the depth of his work to be uncovered as the sets play on — the sensory dimension is as much in focus as the context.

The multidisciplinary and multilayered nature of his work is reflected in his curation, an exhibition giving voice to the underappreciated, giving a space to a community and displaying SA work that is to be cherished as much as it challenges.

Thonton Kabeya La rumba.Image: Supplied

“There is a collective creative African diaspora energy brewing. For many years this community has been marginalised, with a lack of opportunities but many of these fantastic colleagues are entrepreneurial and create their own opportunities where the opportunities do not exist,” said Mo Laudi.

“It’s beautiful to organise events and know you have a core support base. When I need models for a fashion shoot, for instance, I can just send a text message since someone will know someone. More and more I feel there is a general interest in Africa from Parisians too. You can feel it in the air, in fashion and music. Now even old-school kwaito is trending in Paris,” he said.