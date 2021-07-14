Mtshiselwa moves from receptionist to make-up boss

Babalwa Mtshiselwa has transitioned from being a receptionist to make-up and hair head of department (HOD) for Christina Milian’s new film Resort to Love.

But that’s only the beginning for the 33-year-old from Langa in Cape Town with a list of international gigs lined up.

She is currently working as make-up and hair HOD for the second season of BBC One drama series Noughts + Crosses, starring Bonnie Mbuli and Masali Baduza.

Mtshiselwa told Sowetan she will have the same job for Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu’s upcoming film The Woman King set to also shoot in Cape Town later this year.

Starring American actors Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls, Resort To Love was produced by Alicia Keys. It was filmed in Mauritius last year between September and December.

Mtshiselwa first received the call from the production company last year July to send her portfolio. Before long, she had an interview with the director and another Zoom meeting with Milian.

“She told me she was given the right to pick up the make-up artist and she wanted to work with me. It felt like I was in a dream,” Mtshiselwa said.

“I had to pinch myself every day. It was in paradise. We were blessed and we got to stay in the best hotels in Mauritius for that period.”