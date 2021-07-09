Master KG leads the way in viral videos game

Other SA entertainers also wow global audiences

Master KG has reaped the most rewards of Gen Z’s meme culture by using a viral dance challenge to spread youth joy and cement the power of TikTok. He did it while practising social distancing as part of Covid-19 regulations from the comfort of his home, and not even a global pandemic could stop his tumultuous rise.



Before the Jerusalema dance challenge took off, Master KG was long making waves by putting the Bolobedu house sound on the map. Late Bojo Mujo hit Summer Rain set the fire burning inside of him...