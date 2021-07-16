Entertainment

Rudy Chalmers pays homage to dad Vuyo Mbuli in his new album

Musician says his father would've been proud of his career

16 July 2021 - 10:09

Rudy Chalmers is following in his famous parents Vuyo and Savita Mbuli’s footsteps with his budding music career.

Real name Sithenkosi Mbuli, part of his stage name pays homage to his late father, who South Africans woke up to as a revered broadcaster on SABC TV's Morning Live before his untimely death in 2013. Chalmers was his father’s middle name.’..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals