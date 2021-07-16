Rudy Chalmers pays homage to dad Vuyo Mbuli in his new album

Musician says his father would've been proud of his career

Rudy Chalmers is following in his famous parents Vuyo and Savita Mbuli’s footsteps with his budding music career.



Real name Sithenkosi Mbuli, part of his stage name pays homage to his late father, who South Africans woke up to as a revered broadcaster on SABC TV's Morning Live before his untimely death in 2013. Chalmers was his father’s middle name.’..