Queen B has always ruled social media even before the word 'influencer' was coined

The ever rebranding Matheba defined pop culture

In the last 10 years, Bonang Matheba has not only owned “champagne darling” but she defined television, radio and social media – pop culture was shook.



From hosting Top Billing to Clash of the Choirs, Afternoon Express and KFC Taste Kitchen, Matheba further cemented her doyenne status after launching her presenting career on Live Amp in the late 2000s...