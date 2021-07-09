Online auditions ‘did not change format’ of Idols SA

Judges Somizi Mhlongo, Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams are back

The biggest task for Idols SA producers for season 17 was ensuring that the format remains the same, despite the pandemic, which forced the show to move to online auditions.



The reality competition show returns this Sunday on Mzansi Magic with regular judges Somizi Mhlongo, Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams, joined by guest judges Zwai Bala and Ringo Madlingozi...