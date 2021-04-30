Wandi lives on in latest Loxion Kulca collection

As kwaito music rose meteorically in the 1990s, so did its accompanying fashion trends. With a finger firmly on the pulse of the budding subculture Sechaba Mogale and Wandi Nzimande were the hands that wove magic creating their iconic brand, Loxion Kulca.



Moving the growing empire from the boots of their cars to the ramps of SA Fashion Week, Loxion Kulca produced must-have items. On its return in 2019, Loxion Kulca was set to dominate another generation of urban fashion lovers. The fairytale came to a jolting halt when Nzimande died this year. ..