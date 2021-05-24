Entertainment

Trompies star's death stuns artists, band mates

Mjokes wave at me was the last time I saw him, says DJ Ganyani

24 May 2021 - 07:00

When DJ Ganyani Tshabalala waved to fellow artist Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane on Saturday while playing at Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Meadowlands, Soweto, little did he know that it would be the last time he would see him alive.

Tshabalala, who shared the stage with legendary Kwaito group Trompies that Matsane belonged to, thought he would get a chance to talk to him later. However, it was not to be because he learnt hours later that Matsane died in an accident in the early hours of yesterday.  ..

