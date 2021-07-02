Nkalakatha heralded a new dawn of hope for SA youth

Legends of the 2000s were brave to test boundaries, follow their dreams

After decades of turmoil during apartheid and the political violence of the 1990s, Y2K flew in solid with the smash hit Nkalakatha by kwaito superstar Mandoza.



We had safely made it to a new millennium and a hope-filled youth wanted to party...