SA businesses in Eswatini close shop as violent protests intensify
The pro-democracy protests raging in the streets of Eswatini have forced SA businesses to close their operations in the kingdom while an impromptu curfew has forced health workers to sleep in hospital wards.
Violence, looting and burning of property intensified in Eswatini on Wednesday as clashes between police, the military and protesters gripped the tiny kingdom...
