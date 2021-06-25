Black stars who lit up our TV screens after '94

Connie, Felicia, V-Mash among pioneers as SA searched for new heroes

Television was only 18 years old in SA in 1994. The newly freed black audiences were looking for new heroes. And so the Morokas became woven into the fabric of the SA TV viewing family when the first episode of Generations was beamed and Rebecca Malope sang Indlela Zimbili at a funeral of the Moroka matriarch.



Something bigger was brewing. A stunner from Kimberley via Lobatse, who was last seen on the Tswana drama Maitemogelo, was front, back and centre. It could have been her perfectly chiselled high cheek bones or svelte figure of a beauty queen, but Connie Masilo had arrived...