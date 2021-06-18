#Sowetan40xNetflix | A trip down memory lane
Sowetan, in partnership with global streaming service Netflix, are about to give the number 40 a historic new meaning that will in years to come define pop and youth culture in Mzansi.
We will be taking you on a trip down memory lane with the 40 hottest pop culture icons that have captured the zeitgeist over the past four decades.
But we took it a step further by selecting some of their most iconic photographs from our library and guess what? We have recreated those images using the young stars of Netflix shows Blood & Water, Jiva! and How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding.
There is an almost eerie air of irony in how the year 1976 is associated with the revolt of SA youth and happens to be the same year television made its advent in the country. It was as if an era had placed a mirror in SA’s living rooms and muttered, “look at yourself”.
With the Soweto Uprising rose a mighty storm of an ebony dust of SA entertainers; there was a kind of collective black consciousness that inhabited the streets and airwaves alike locally and abroad.
Solo success succeeding the ending of a band, was singer and songwriter Sipho “Hotstix" Mabuse. Mabuse was a member of Harari, “the middle name in cool soul”, a stylish and sophisticated band originally known as The Beaters formed in the late 1960s.
Mabuse went on his solo career and released the classic, Burn Out in the early 1980s, which sold over 500,000 copies, and the giant (Disco Shangaan) hit of the late 1980s Jive Soweto.
The 1980s were a golden age of SA pop and an exciting era in sport, TV shows, radio, fashion, theatre and other cultural spaces.
PJ Powers and Johnny Clegg were among the few white artists who envisioned a true non-racial future before it became mere political rhetoric. Through their crossover hits like Woza Friday and Jabulani, they became bridge builders and fearless rebels who dared to give apartheid the middle finger and fraternised with the other side.
Thembi Nyandeni began her career as a dancer and stage performer in the globe-trotting 1974 musical Ipi Tombi before launching a TV career in the '80s. Her portrayal of the vain and headstrong Beauty in Kwakhala Nyonini (1989), wife of the polygamous Mfaniseni (Magic Hlatshwayo) is still a favourite topic among those who loved the hilarious isiZulu drama series. She's remembered with fondness and nostalgia as umfazi wephepha – the modern woman with a wedding ring and a marriage certificate.
From Brenda Fassie’s OTT wedding to Thembi Nyandeni's days as a dancer for Iphi intombi, we have selected some of the most iconic photographs from our library and recreated them with young stars of @NetflixSA shows. Get yourself a copy of Sowetan for more #Sowetan40xNetflix pic.twitter.com/uCakmvysyh— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 18, 2021
