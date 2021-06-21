Monama preserves SA guitarists' legacy

The jazz-man has written a book, presented courses to preserve the works of our musicians

Jazz guitarist Billy Monama, who hosted a five-day workshop taking music students through the history of SA guitar styles, wants some of the best guitarists included in the music curriculum.



Monama presented South African Guitar Styles – The Five Day Experience at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. He wrapped up the workshop with a performance featuring the facilitators who worked with him...