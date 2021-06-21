Monama preserves SA guitarists' legacy
The jazz-man has written a book, presented courses to preserve the works of our musicians
Jazz guitarist Billy Monama, who hosted a five-day workshop taking music students through the history of SA guitar styles, wants some of the best guitarists included in the music curriculum.
Monama presented South African Guitar Styles – The Five Day Experience at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. He wrapped up the workshop with a performance featuring the facilitators who worked with him...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.