Student overcomes depression to complete law degree
Mahlatsi now doing his Master's and helping those with mental health problems
A 26-year-old University of the Free State student who was forced to drop out of his studies for a year after being diagnosed with depression, says he is happy to have beaten the odds to graduate with a law degree eight years later.
Tshepang Mahlatsi of Bloemfontein dropped out of his studies in his third year in 2016 after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. ..
