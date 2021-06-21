Student overcomes depression to complete law degree

Mahlatsi now doing his Master's and helping those with mental health problems

A 26-year-old University of the Free State student who was forced to drop out of his studies for a year after being diagnosed with depression, says he is happy to have beaten the odds to graduate with a law degree eight years later.



Tshepang Mahlatsi of Bloemfontein dropped out of his studies in his third year in 2016 after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. ..