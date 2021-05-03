Vibrant artist embarks on new project for women's freedom of movement

Nomsa Mazwai's stint as Soweto Theatre manager ends

Writer, poet and musician Nomsa Mazwai has announced her departure from Soweto Theatre after five years working as a general manager.



Mazwai, whose last day of her five-year contract was on Friday, says she is looking forward to focusing her energy in building her own initiative called #FunkItImWalking which aims to make it safe for women to walk at any time of day. She walks away from Soweto Theatre with a sense of pride having doubled attendance numbers to the theatre with her team. She managed the facility, leading a team of over 30 people while also making a contribution towards the programming of the theatre...